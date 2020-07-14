‘BJP Managing it All’: Leaders React to Sachin Pilot’s Sacking
Sachin Pilot took to Twitter to say that “truth can be disturbed but not defeated”.
The Congress party on Tuesday, 14 July, announced that the party has removed Sachin Pilot from the post of deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. Pilot was also removed from the position of Rajasthan Congress Chief and replaced by Govind Singh Dostara.
Soon after the news of his sacking emerged, Sachin Pilot took to Twitter to say that “truth can be disturbed but not defeated”.
Other political figures have also tweeted their thoughts on Pilot’s removal from the two consequential positions.
‘Been Impartial to All MLAs’
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, whose conflicts with Pilot have been all over the news, said that while no one was happy with the decisions, Pilot had it coming for hobnobbing with the BJP.
According to ANI, Ashok Gehlot told the press:
“The attitude was similar to the saying ‘aa bail mujhe maar’ given the tweets & statements of last few months... I’ve been impartial to all MLAs...no one is happy about the decisions and we tried to reach out but hobnobbing with BJP has taken place”
Gehlot also went on to say that what played out was not in Pilot’s hands.
“It is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here.”Ashok Gehlot
The chief minister reportedly also said that the high command had been compelled to take that decision as “since a long time BJP was conspiring and resorting to horse-trading. We knew it was a big conspiracy”.
‘Our Priority is That This Govt Loses Power’
Rajasthan’s BJP President said that no power in the world can save the Congress government and that their priority is that it loses power.
“People are angry and disappointed with this government and no power in the world can save it. Our priority is that this government loses power. We are vigilant, monitoring the situation and will decide our strategy as the situation unfolds.”
BJP’s national vice-president Uma Bharti went on to say that Pilot must have been humiliated.
“Sachin Pilot must have been facing ‘humiliation’ in Congress for last one-and-half years.”BJP national vice-president Uma Bharti.
BJP MP Subramaniam Swamy wondered aloud how Sachin Pilot continued to survive in Congress for so many years.
Former national spokesperson for the Congress party Sanjhay Jha, too, took to Twitter to express his views on the decision.
Congress’ Salman Nizami said that he is said to see Pilot go.
‘Every Flight Plan Has an Alternate Airport’
BJP’s Baijayant Jay Panda seemingly made a pun at the expense of Pilot’s name and said that, “Every flight plan includes an alternate airport or airstrip to divert to.”
Youth Congress, on the other hand, said that Pilot has compromised on his principles.
