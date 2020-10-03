BJP Contacts Akali Rebel, Prepares Strategy Against Punjab Anger

On Friday 2 October, newly-appointed BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh’s vehicle was stopped near Punjab’s Ajnala by farmers protesting against the Narendra Modi government’s new farm legislations.

Chugh tried to explain the “benefits” of the new laws to the farmers but to no avail. Though he managed to leave from there, he had to cut short many of his engagements in the day.

Several BJP leaders in Punjab are facing similar protests from farmers. Farmers conducted a sit-in protest outside the residence of former Punjab unit chief Shwait Malik as well.

The BJP is facing a crisis of survival in Punjab. On one hand, the Modi government’s farm legislations have made the BJP a “villain” in the eyes of Punjab’s farmers. On the other hand, its ally for 24 years – the Shiromani Akali Dal – has walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in protest.

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership is said to have reached out to Akali Dal rebel Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa as part of its survival strategy in Punjab.

The strategy has broadly four elements.