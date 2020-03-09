BJP Raises Priyanka’s ‘Link’ to Yes Bank Founder, Cong Hits Back

A war of words broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Sunday, 8 March, over the Yes Bank crisis with the ruling party seeking to link it with the Gandhi family, while the Opposition wondered if the prime minister and finance minister were "complicit" as the bank’s loan book grew manifold.

Posting on Twitter a clip of a news channel report that Rana Kapoor, the arrested Yes Bank founder, had bought a painting from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP's information and technology wing in-charge Amit Malviya alleged that every financial crime in India has "deep links" with the Gandhis.

The Congress dismissed the charge "fake" and called it a "diversionary" tactic.

It said Priyanka Gandhi had sold an MF Husain painting of her father Rajiv Gandhi to Kapoor for Rs 2 crore, and the entire amount was disclosed in her income tax return of 2010.