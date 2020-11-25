BJP’s Alliance With Mufti’s PDP is ‘Ideological Love Jihad’: Sena

Shiv Sena on Tuesday, 24 November took a jibe at Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over the recent issue of ‘love jihad’ laws to curb inter-faith marriages.

Shiv Sena in its editorial mouthpiece Saamna stated that if the marriage between two faiths is ‘love jihad’ then why shouldn’t BJP’s alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) called “ideological love jihad”.

Saamna further said that “Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's stand for a Sangh-free and a Modi-free Hindustan was kept aside, instead, the two joined hands for power, Why shouldn't it have been termed as love jihad?” Times of India reported.