Punjab: Why Did BJP-SAD Talks Break Down? Will Bittu & Rinku's Entry Help BJP?

It's official. The Bharatiya Janata Party isn't reviving its alliance with one of its earliest and longest-standing allies, the Shiromani Akali Dal. This came as a surprise as the party went out of its way to accommodate estranged allies like the Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party.

Three interrelated developments make this clear.

On 26 March, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar issued a video statement on X saying, "BJP is going to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab on its own. We took this decision after consulting party leaders, workers and common people".

The same day, Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu joined the BJP. He will be contesting from Ludhiana on a BJP ticket. A day later AAP MP from Jalandhar, Sushil Rinku, also joined BJP. These are both seats that the SAD used to contest as part of the SAD-BJP pre-poll alliance.

On 27 March, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said at a public meeting that the elections are a battle between "(Sikh) Panth and Punjab on one hand and all anti-Punjab parties run from Delhi on the other", making it clear that the alliance with BJP was now out of the question.

So what went wrong between the SAD and the BJP?

How important is Ravneet Bittu's and Sushil Rinku's shift to the BJP?

What lies ahead for BJP and SAD in Punjab?

This piece will try and answer these three questions.