Bilkis Bano Case: Release of Convicts Is an Insult to Mankind, Says Khushbu

At least two leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have condemned the release and felicitation of the convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case of Gujarat, who were released after the BJP government in Gujarat allowed their premature release under its remission policy.

BJP leader in Tamil Nadu Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday, 24 August, took to Twitter to say that the release of the convicts “is an insult to humankind.”

“A woman who is raped, assaulted, brutalised, and her soul scarred for life must get justice. No man who has been involved in it should go free. If he does so, it's an insult to humankind and womanhood. #BilkisBano or any woman, needs support, beyond politics n ideologies. Period (sic),” the BJP leader tweeted.