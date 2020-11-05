Bihar Polls: This Will Be My Last Election, Says Nitish Kumar 

Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday, 5 November said that the state Assembly polls would be his last elections.

Kumar was addressing an election rally in Purnia, Bihar.

“This is my last election," said Kumar, reported news agency ANI.

While campaigning for the third phase of Bihar Assembly elections, Kumar urged the voters to vote for JD(U) as it will be his last election.

“All’s well that ends well,” said Kumar.