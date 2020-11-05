Bihar Polls: This Will Be My Last Election, Says Nitish Kumar
Kumar urged the voters to vote for JD(U) as it will be his last election.
Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday, 5 November said that the state Assembly polls would be his last elections.
Kumar was addressing an election rally in Purnia, Bihar.
“This is my last election," said Kumar, reported news agency ANI.
While campaigning for the third phase of Bihar Assembly elections, Kumar urged the voters to vote for JD(U) as it will be his last election.
“All’s well that ends well,” said Kumar.
Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 3 November was left red-faced when a few people threw onions at the stage during his rally in Madhubani’s Harlakhi. The incident happened when the JD(U) chief was speaking on the employment issue while addressing the election rally.
The first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar was held on 28 October, and the third and the last phase will be held on 7 November. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.
(With inputs from ANI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.