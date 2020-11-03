Onions Hurled at Nitish Kumar During Election Rally in Madhubani

With the second phase of the Bihar polls underway, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was left red-faced when few people threw onions at the stage during Kumar’s rally in Madhubani’s Harlakhi on Tuesday, 3 November, reported news agency ANI.

The incident happened when the JD(U) chief was speaking on the employment issue while addressing the election rally.

Nitish Kumar’s security personnel came forward to stop the person hurling onions at the CM. Kumar then stopped his speech and said that whoever wants to throw anything may go ahead and throw whatever they want, reported ANI.