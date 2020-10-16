CM Nitish Too Tired to Handle Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Ahead of Polls

Previously, at his party’s virtual campaign launch, Nitish Kumar had reportedly said: "We wanted big-ticket investments, but the landlocked status of the state has acted as a roadblock.”

Tejashwi’s latest comments have, according to NDTV, came in response to the same.

Further, in response to allegations about his financial assets, Tejashwi said that he is open to further investigations by agencies, other than the ones that were already probing him, reported NDTV.

Tejashwi also said that the comment about his declaration of ₹ 5.8 crore in assets, were being made in a bid to distract from the actual issues of unemployment and poor condition of migrant labourers who have returned to Bihar, reported NDTV.