Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Manifesto Focuses on Jobs, Health

The Mahagathbandhan alliance partners in Bihar – the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties – released their manifesto on Saturday, 17 October, for the upcoming elections.

Entitled 'Our Pledge for Change', the manifesto was released by the RJD leader and the alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav in the presence of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and other Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan partner leaders.