Hope You Won’t Forget Unfulfilled Promises: Tejashwi Writes to PM

Among other grievances, Tejashwi, in the letter, wrote about the Rs 1.25 lakh crore economic package that PM Modi had promised ahead of the 2015 elections that was eventually won by the RJD's alliance with Janata Dal (United), only for the JDU to later form a coalition with BJP.

He also slammed BJP’s campaign of offering free COVID-19 vaccines, after they come into circulation, in return for being elected in Bihar.

His other complaints included the denial of "central" status to Patna university and the alleged "stepmotherly" treatment to a state that is at the bottom of the pile according to all indices of the NITI Ayog, of which the prime minister is the head.