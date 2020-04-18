Bihar Polls 2020: Can Nitish Kumar Fulfil Promises Amid Lockdown?

As India reels under the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdown, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has another reason to worry. Assembly elections are set to be held in the state in the latter half of 2020. Under normal circumstances, by this time, all political leaders in the state would have begun drawing up poll strategies, campaigning and working against the clock to fulfil all promises made to the people.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had made seven promises to the people of his state when he was elected to power in 2015. The deadline to fulfil these promises was June 2020. But with the lockdown now extended to 3 May, meeting this deadline could be tough.