Nitish Kumar’s Confidante RCP Singh Appointed JD(U) President

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s close confidante RCP Singh on Sunday, 27 December, was appointed the new president of Janata Dal (United).

Kumar had suggested Singh for the top post.

A senior leader told PTI that other members approved RCP Singh’s name in a national executive meeting.

RCP Singh, a bureaucrat who entered politics, was so far the general secretary of JD(U). His appointment comes after 3-year JDU president Nitish Kumar relinquished the post for Singh.

The JD(U) is holding its national executive meeting to discuss issues related to the country's current political situation, after six out of the party's seven MLAs switched over to the BJP, The Times of India reported.

Sources also claimed that West Bengal polls were also discussed in the meeting.