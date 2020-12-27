Nitish Kumar’s Confidante RCP Singh Appointed JD(U) President

RCP Singh, a bureaucrat who entered politics, was so far the general secretary of JD(U).

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
RCP Singh and Nitish Kumar.
i

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s close confidante RCP Singh on Sunday, 27 December, was appointed the new president of Janata Dal (United).

Kumar had suggested Singh for the top post.

A senior leader told PTI that other members approved RCP Singh’s name in a national executive meeting.

RCP Singh, a bureaucrat who entered politics, was so far the general secretary of JD(U). His appointment comes after 3-year JDU president Nitish Kumar relinquished the post for Singh.

The JD(U) is holding its national executive meeting to discuss issues related to the country's current political situation, after six out of the party's seven MLAs switched over to the BJP, The Times of India reported.

Sources also claimed that West Bengal polls were also discussed in the meeting.

Also Read
In Open Letter, Chirag Paswan Urges Bihar ‘Not To Vote for JDU’
In Open Letter, Chirag Paswan Urges Bihar ‘Not To Vote for JDU’
Also Read
No Muslim in New Nitish Kumar Govt Reflects ‘BJP-isation’ of JD(U)
No Muslim in New Nitish Kumar Govt Reflects ‘BJP-isation’ of JD(U)

(With inputs from The Times of India)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!