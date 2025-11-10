Bihar Elections: How Sharjeel Imam Can Help Understand Muslims' Dilemma

An overwhelming majority of Muslims are likely to vote for the Mahagathbandhan. In 2020, the RJD-led alliance secured 76 percent votes among Muslims (CSDS survey), followed by the GDSF at 11 percent, mainly due to the presence of the AIMIM in it.

The support for the Mahagathbandhan isn't likely to reduce in any significant way in the 2025 Bihar elections. There are three reasons for this.

1. Five years ago there was an assurance that even if the NDA comes to power, Nitish Kumar would still be in control. Despite the BJP's rise, Nitish Kumar did manage to keep Bihar relatively immune from targeted anti-Muslim acts and legislations of the kind we have seen in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. Unlike five years ago, there is real speculation that the BJP may replace Nitish Kumar or at least take over key ministries like Home, which may have a direct impact on the safety of Muslims.

2. The AIMIM, too, has weakened a bit due to defections and it may not get the windfall of support it got in Seemanchal in 2020.

3. The Special Intensive Revision further strengthened the perception that the long term aim of the BJP is to disenfranchise Muslims.

Except independents like Mashkoor Usmani in Jale and Mohammad Kamran in Gobindpur, AIMIM and Jan Suraj candidates in a few pockets, there isn't any real alternative to the Mahagathbandhan for Muslims. It is an entirely different matter whether or not the Mahagathbandhan has done enough or taken effective positions for Muslims to deserve this support.