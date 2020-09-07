Bihar Polls: LJP to Decide Today If It Will Stay in NDA or Not

"People are calling me to know if the government's instruction to give jobs to family members of Scheduled Caste people in case of their killing is an election stunt... You have been the CM for (the) last 15 years. Your government should give jobs to family members of all those killed within a month and force speedy trial of pending cases of Dalit atrocities," Paswan was further quoted as saying in his letter.

While LJP is said to have no issues with its alliance with the BJP at the Centre, fissures have come up at the state-level, with Chirag Paswan having been critical of Nitish Kumar multiple times, and seat-sharing also a consideration.

Currently, the LJP only has two seats in the 243-member Assembly. According to a report, it is vying to contest in 36 seats in the upcoming election.