Manjhi’s HAM Joins NDA After Leaving Mahagathbandhan in Bihar 

"We were ignored in mahagathbandhan. They thought we have no potential. How long would we have tolerated? (I) don't think there was a meeting of the alliance's senior leaders in the last one to one-and-a-half years. It was lethal for the welfare of the poor. We decided to fight for their rights by leaving the alliance," Santosh Kumar Suman, an MLC and the son of Manjhi, had been quoted as saying by news agency ANI in August.

According to an India Today report at the time, one of the friction points had stemmed from HAM's demand of having a coordination committee to discuss seat-sharing not being met.

The elections in Bihar, expected to be held in October and November, would see the grand alliance squaring off against the ruling coalition of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and the BJP. The elections would come as the country is grappling with the COVID-19 outbreak.