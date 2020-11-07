Shah’s Lunches, TMC’s Counter Show Caste Is Key In Bengal 2021

With the Bihar elections done and dusted, it is now quite evidently Mission West Bengal for the BJP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a two-day visit to West Bengal sounded the poll bugle saying that the “death knell had been rung for the Mamata Banerjee government”.

Mr. Shah’s visit seemed to have a single point agenda, to woo the Adivasi and scheduled caste voters. His two lunches in two days were at a Adivasi and a Matua (SC) household.

On the eve of Shah’s visit, however, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced land rights for 25,000 refugee families. She also announced a Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 crore grant from the Matua Development Board and the Namashudra Development Board respectively.