Nitish Kumar to Return as Bihar CM After NDA Crosses Halfway Mark

The JD(U) is being seen as the 'weak link' in the NDA with a vote share of 15.39%.

Meanwhile, the BJP individually has emerged to be the second largest party with 74 seats and a vote share of 19.46 %

From the NDA, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) managed to secure four seats each. The overall vote share of the NDA is over 34.85%.