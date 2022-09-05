Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets RJD’s Lalu Yadav, To Meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
The Janata Dal United chief had last month cut ties with the BJP and formed a new government with the RJD.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, 5 September, met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav at the former CM's residence.
After the meeting, Kumar informed of his plans to visit Delhi and said, "I have spoken with Lalu Yadav...I will be visiting Delhi, where I will be meeting the president and vice president. We will meet Rahul Gandhi in the evening."
The Janata Dal (United) chief had last month cut ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed a new government with the RJD and other parties in the state.
Kumar had said that it was "stupid" of him to enter an alliance with the BJP in 2017 after parting ways four years earlier, and stressed that as long as JD(U) exists, there will be "no compromise" with the BJP.
He was addressing party leaders at the JDU's national council meeting in Patna on Sunday, a month after he walked out of the alliance with the BJP.
'I Am Smiling Because I Got Mukti From BJP': CM Nitish Kumar
While Kumar has stressed that he has no ambitions for the prime minister's post, since the break-up with the BJP, he is seen pushing for a national role in an effort to unite the opposition.
"If Opposition unites, these people can be defeated. I will be visiting Delhi soon and will meet not just those who are with us, but others too," he said.
Smiling, Kumar said, "If you feel that I keep smiling these days, it is because I got 'mukti' from them (BJP). We will now together take the country forward. You also look happy, you too are smiling," NDTV reported.
The change in government had come after erstwhile Union Minister Ramchandra Prasad (RCP) Singh's exit from Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).
The friction among Singh, the Nitish Kumar administration's and their alliance partner BJP was evidenced after he had to give up his union cabinet berth following denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Nitish Kumar Congress JDU
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.