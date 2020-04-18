Bihar CM Slams UP for Sending Buses to Kota, Calls it ‘Injustice’

Nitish Kumar added that the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision would not just defeat the purpose of the lockdown and need for social distancing but could also make it look like states are facilitating students yet ‘making excuses’ about being unable to bring back migrant workers, reported NDTV.

The Bihar Chief Minster’s statement comes after the UP government decided to send 200 buses from Agra and 100 from Jhansi to pick up students who have been stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota since the lockdown began.

A UP government official told NDTV that each bus will be able to bring back 25 students. The state will also be sending food, water bottles, masks and sanitizers for the students.