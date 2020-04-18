Bihar CM Slams UP for Sending Buses to Kota, Calls it ‘Injustice’
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar criticised the decision of the UP government – run by its ally, the BJP – to send 300 buses to Kota in Rajasthan to bring back stranded students. The Bihar CM called the move an “injustice with the principle of the lockdown”.
Nitish Kumar added that the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision would not just defeat the purpose of the lockdown and need for social distancing but could also make it look like states are facilitating students yet ‘making excuses’ about being unable to bring back migrant workers, reported NDTV.
The Bihar Chief Minster’s statement comes after the UP government decided to send 200 buses from Agra and 100 from Jhansi to pick up students who have been stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota since the lockdown began.
A UP government official told NDTV that each bus will be able to bring back 25 students. The state will also be sending food, water bottles, masks and sanitizers for the students.
Trouble Brewing Between Allies?
The Bihar government reportedly wrote to the home ministry a few days ago when a group of 300 students arrived in Patna from Kota after they were issued permission to travel. The students had mostly travelled in taxis.
Following the UP government’s move, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said other states could also make arrangements to take their students back home.
#SendUsBackHome: Stranded Students Appeal For Help
The UP government’s decision to send buses to ferry students comes after a large number of stranded students took to social media requesting for help. Many shared that they did not have the money to even pay their hostel fees as the lockdown was extended till 3 May.
Kota in Rajasthan is a hub of coaching institutes where students from across the country go to prepare for competitive exams such as the IITJEE.