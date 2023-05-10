Is It a Survey or Census? Bihar's Caste Enumeration on a Sticky Wicket

Bihar's exercise is clearly modelled on India's decennial census. In the first phase that was carried out in January, Bihar's enumerators took up houselisting. In the second phase starting from 15 April, they had set out to count each and every person native to the state and fill a questionnaire consisting of 17 questions, including age, sex, occupation, caste, etc.

These two phases are identical to the national census. Also, the fact that this exercise would collect detailed information about each and every person of Bihar makes it a census; a survey is more limited in scope.

The Patna High Court's other objection, regarding privacy, is not that convincing though. The court has expressed concern at the fact that the Bihar government will share the data of the 'survey' with political parties and leaders, which will be a violation of people's right to privacy. However, the court here has missed the basic fact that when a data set like this is released in the public domain, all personally identifying details are removed. If the court doubts that the government may not have the sense to follow this universally accepted practice, it can give a clear direction to the government to do so.

If the Bihar government is impinging on the Union government's functions, the centre should have been the right party to file a case against it. However, it has not done so. It is also hard to take seriously the petitioners' contention that the caste enumeration is "politically motivated." Political motives can be attributed to everything that politicians do but it's not a substantive criticism.

This still leaves the question of whether the state government can take up an activity that is clearly mentioned in the Union List and not the Concurrent List. But we will have to wait till 3 July to get an answer to that.