Bihar Bypoll Results: Tejashwi's Hopes Crushed as Lalu’s Mega Rally Fails

Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly Constituency

Congress has been contesting from the very beginning in the Kusheshwar Asthan seat. Ashok Ram, father of current candidate Atirek Kumar, was a candidate of the Grand Alliance in the last election, but he was defeated by JDU's Shashi Bhushan Hazari by 7,222 votes.

In Kusheshwar Asthan last year, the RJD-Congress alliance got a total of 46,758 votes. Whereas this time RJD got 47,184 votes despite fighting alone. Meanwhile, Congress got 5,603 votes, but despite all this, the margin of defeat for RJD was more than 12 thousand votes.