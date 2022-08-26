RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary Elected as Bihar Assembly Speaker

On the same day, the Bihar government proved its majority in a floor test with the support of 160 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly.

BJP MLAs had walked out of the state Assembly shortly before the trust vote began.

In a speech that lasted for around half an hour, Kumar said that he was "pressured" into becoming chief minister after the 2020 polls.

"After the 2020 polls, I was ready for a Chief Minister from the BJP since they had more MLAs. But there was serious pressure on me to continue as chief minister. They said you become chief minister. So, I finally agreed," the JD(U) chief said.