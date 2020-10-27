Bihar Election Phase 1: Main Question Is, Will NDA Voters Turn Up?

The first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections begins on 28 October, with votes being cast in 71 out of the state's 243 constituencies.

This article will examine three things:

The latest developments that have taken place on the eve of polling

The area that goes to vote in phase one and its distinct political realities

The main question in this phase and the election as a whole – can JD(U) buck anti-incumbency?

Even though campaigning ended on 26 October, the political tussle only intensified mainly due to three events.