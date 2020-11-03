Bihar Elections: Voting Starts in 2nd Phase; 94 Seats in the Fray

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and the Congress, is locked in a contest with the incumbent JD(U)-BJP combine in the state. However, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has emerged as another force to reckon with in the equation, as it fights against the Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), but continues to voice support for the BJP.

The first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar was held on 28 October, and the third phase will be held on 7 November. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.