More Trouble for Gandhis as Congress G-23 Leaders To Hold Meet Today
A member of the G-23 said the meeting is likely to take place at Kapil Sibal's residence on Wednesday evening.
A group of Congress leaders, also known as G-23, will be meeting on Wednesday evening, 16 March, to discuss the situation in the party after the dismal show in the recently-concluded five-state Assembly elections.
This comes after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held on Sunday to discuss the election results, in which it was decided that Sonia Gandhi would continue as interim Congress president until elections for the post are conducted in August this year.
A member of the G-23 said the meeting is likely to take place at Kapil Sibal's residence, reported Hindustan Times.
In August 2020, the G-23 leader had told Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that the party needed internal reforms and collective leadership.
Meanwhile, Sibal has been quite vocal in speaking out against the Gandhi family.
Alleging that the party's leadership was living in "cuckoo land," Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, "I want a 'sab ki Congress', some others want a 'ghar ki Congress'. And I will fight for a 'sab ki Congress' till my last breath," The Indian Express reported.
Sidhu Resigns from His Post
Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu officially resigned from the post on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, Sidhu posted a one-line resignation letter captioned: "As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation...(sic)."
Sidhu's resignation comes a day after Sonia Gandhi asked the party presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate the reorganisation of the Pradesh Congress Committee in the states.
"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the Pradesh Congress Committees Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC’s," Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a tweet.
The demand for the resignation came after the party suffered a defeat in all five states in the Assembly elections.
While the Congress lost power in Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party, with its seats seeing a drastic reduction in number from 77 to 18, the party won merely 2 seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh.
