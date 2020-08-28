Bhima Koregaon Case: Bombay HC Rejects Sudha Bharadwaj’s Bail Plea

Bharadwaj had filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court, after a special NIA court had rejected her application for interim bail on medical grounds.

Bharadwaj’s advocate, Ragini Ahuja, had reportedly pointed out that Bharadwaj suffered from chronic ailments like diabetes and hypertension and contended that these comorbidities put her at a risk of catch the COVID-19 infection in prison.

According to The Indian Express, Ahuja also pointed out that there was a contradiction between the 23 July medical report which said that Bharadwaj’s vital parameters were on the higher side and that she had heart ischemia.

Stating that Bharadwaj required proper treatment, and therefore sought interim bail, Ahuja said: