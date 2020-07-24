Sudha Bharadwaj is Diabetic and Has IHD, Says Jail Medical Report

The petitions of Bharadwaj and co-accused Varavara Rao, who recently tested COVID-19 positive, will be heard next week before the bench of Justice SS Shinde and SP Tavade.

In the last hearing on Monday, 20 July, the court had asked the jail authorities to file a report on the conditions of the prison again after noting that the earlier one was "illegible".

The 58-year-old activist is booked for various offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has been accused of inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence in 2018.