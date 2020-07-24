Sudha Bharadwaj is Diabetic and Has IHD, Says Jail Medical Report
Bharadwaj’s bail plea will be heard next week.
A medical status report has confirmed that jailed activist Sudha Bharadwaj is diabetic and has an ischemic heart disease (IHD). The report by the Byculla jail authorities, where she is lodged in connection with the Bhima Koregaon probe, was submitted to the Bombay High Court.
The authorities added that medication is being provided to her in jail and her condition is stable.
Her lawyers had applied for an interim bail on grounds of deteriorating health conditions in jail amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The petitions of Bharadwaj and co-accused Varavara Rao, who recently tested COVID-19 positive, will be heard next week before the bench of Justice SS Shinde and SP Tavade.
In the last hearing on Monday, 20 July, the court had asked the jail authorities to file a report on the conditions of the prison again after noting that the earlier one was "illegible".
The 58-year-old activist is booked for various offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has been accused of inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence in 2018.
