Detained by UP Cops on Way to Join Bharat Bandh: Bhim Army Chief
Azad was reportedly detained at his residence by UP Police, as he was leaving to join in the farmers’ protests.
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan on Tuesday, 8 December, took to Twitter to claim that he had been detained by the Yogi Adityanath government since morning.
“India has again gone back into the Emergency era today. Our providers, the farmers need us, but the police under the Yogi government have detained me since morning,” he wrote on Twitter.
The leader was reportedly detained at his Saharanpur residence by Uttar Pradesh Police, as he was leaving to participate in the protests and the Bharat Bandh called for by farmers against the contentious farm laws.
Last week, Azad had gone to the Singhu border to join farmers who have been protesting for 13 days at several of Delhi’s borders against the laws, braving the cold wave, water cannons, tear gas and the pandemic.
Farmers’ Bharat Bandh Gains Support From All Over India
Farmers’ protests over the contentious farm laws gained steam on Day 13 as agitating farmer unions across India took to streets, to mark Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, 8 December.
Social activist Anna Hazare sat on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers who have called for the bandh, while farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border have said they will block main roads during the ‘chakka jam’ from 11 am to 3 pm.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been placed under house arrest since his visit to Singhu Border on Monday, a charge which was vehemently denied by the Delhi Police.
Five rounds of talks have happened between the farmers and the Centre over the laws and the sixth round is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
