Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 From Gujarat to Northeast: Before State Polls Or After?

The broad contours of this plan includes far fewer number of states, as well as lesser time spent on the road, compared to the earlier yatra. It will be a 'multi-modal' yatra: a mix of walking and using cars and jeeps, to cut down on travel time.

The primary reason for trying to expedite or shorten the time spent on the road is because some sections of the party leadership is worried that this might take away resources that could be better spent in focusing on state-specific mobilisation during the polls.

However, the party is now uncertain about whether a yatra this close to the elections would pay similar dividends. For one, last time the yatra had a proper committee set up, led by Digvijaya Singh and assisted by Jairam Ramesh. There were also sub-committees formed in each state that the yatra would pass through, to make suitable arrangements. This time however, no such committees have been announced yet.

One view is that since the yatra has been successfully completed once, there is a set template to largely stick to, and replicate this time around.

But a section of leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, are worried that this could end up mixing signals from the party. Instead, initiating the yatra after elections are over in December, and using it as a means to jumpstart the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign for the Congress, might be a better idea, according to some leaders.

“There is no doubt that there will be a Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0. The only question is when to do it. The party was set on starting it before the 5 state polls. But now there has been a delay due to multiple other issues like the special session, focusing on passing of important bills, other political considerations. So we need to now decide if it is feasible to start the yatra closer to the 5-state elections, or simply do it after them, we will work out the details in some time,” a Congress leader said.

Another option being considered is to do the Yatra in two phases, taking a recess during the state elections campaign.