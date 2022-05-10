Bhagwant Mann Has 'No Arrogance', Is 'Very Receptive': Sidhu on Meeting CM

The cricketer-turned-politician urged Mann to end the contract system backed by politicians in the sand mining sector and fix the rate of sand. “I see one thing that time will be up for Punjab’s traitors, be it sand mining. I told him the voice of my soul,” he was quoted as saying.

Sidhu, whose previous party saw a defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections held earlier this year, lost from the Amritsar East constituency. He was further asked to resign from the post of the president of the Punjab Congress after the polls.

The Congress leader had recently called CM Mann a "rubber doll”, reiterating the Opposition’s charge that the state government is being run by the AAP leadership from Delhi. A day later, Sidhu had called the chief minister an “honest man" and said that he considered him his younger brother.