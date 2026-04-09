Even as Scores Lose Voting Rights in Bengal, Matua 'First Family' Feud Rages on

Biswas is not sure how the 2002 list is relevant today.

"Both parties had assured us we would be safe from the SIR, especially the BJP. But now, no one is helping," the elderly man laments.

Inicidentally, in Thakurnagar, leaders of both parties belong to the same family—the Thakurs. On one side is the TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Mamatabala Thakur, the community's religious matriarch and the Thakur family's "daughter-in-law". On the other is Shantanu Thakur, the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Bongaon (SC) constituency and the family's "grandson".