WB BJP Chief Says ‘Shoot CAA Protesters’ Again, Sans ‘Dogs’ Insult
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday, 15 January, on Wednesday repeated his comments of “shooting down protesters” at a news conference in Kolkata, though he did not call them ‘dogs’ in his latest criticism of anti-CAA-NRC demonstrators.
“If we come to power, the anti-nationals and those who destroy government property, they will be beaten with lathis, shot dead and jailed,” he said, as quoted by NDTV.
Ghosh, who has been facing flak from various quarters, even his own partymen, for saying that anti-CAA protesters “were shot like dogs” in BJP-ruled states, also stood by his comment and said he is not bothered about the criticism, PTI reported.
Ghosh said that whatever he has said is for the country.
“I stick to my comments. I am not bothered about the criticism. Whatever I have said is in favour of the country. The TMC and Congress is criticising me. They too, have opened fire on protesters on various occasion,” he said.
Ghosh on Sunday had criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “not opening fire and ordering lathi charge” on those who had destroyed public property during the anti-CAA protests in the state in December.
Banerjee had on Monday deplored the comment and had said the state police will not fire on agitators.
Union minister Babul Supriyo had termed Ghosh's comment as “irresponsible”.
“BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DilipGhosh may hv said It is a figment of his imagination & BJP Govts in UP, Assam have NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever...,” he had tweeted.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)