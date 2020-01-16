WB BJP Chief Says ‘Shoot CAA Protesters’ Again, Sans ‘Dogs’ Insult

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday, 15 January, on Wednesday repeated his comments of “shooting down protesters” at a news conference in Kolkata, though he did not call them ‘dogs’ in his latest criticism of anti-CAA-NRC demonstrators.

“If we come to power, the anti-nationals and those who destroy government property, they will be beaten with lathis, shot dead and jailed,” he said, as quoted by NDTV.