Basavaraj Bommai To Be Karnataka CM After Yediyurappa’s Resignation
Basavaraj Bommai has been selected as the next chief minister of Karnataka, a day after BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation from the post.
Bommai was serving as the state's Minister of Home Affairs under the Yediyurappa government.
The 61-year-old will take oath on Wednesday at 3:20 pm.
The MLA from Shiggaon constitutency is the son of SR Bommai, who had served as the Karnataka CM in 1988-99. He had earlier been part of Janata Dal (United), before joining the BJP in 2008.
Yediyurappa Resigns on Second Anniversary of His Govt
Bommai was elected as the Karnataka BJP legislature party leader at a meeting of MLAs held on Tuesday, which was also attended by Union ministers and party central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy. Yediyurappa was also part of the meeting.
The central BJP leadership has sprung into action after Yediyurappa's dramatic resignation on Monday on the occasion of his government completing two years of coming to power in the state.
Speaking to the media after tendering his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday, Yediyurappa said that he was not pressured to step down and will help the party return to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.
Several other names were doing the rounds as frontrunners before Bommai was selected, including BJP’s Hubli-Dharwad MLA Arvind Bellad, the state’s Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and BJP’s National General Secretaries CT Ravi and BL Santhosh.
