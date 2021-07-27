Basavaraj Bommai To Be Karnataka CM After Yediyurappa’s Resignation

Bommai was elected as the Karnataka BJP legislature party leader at a meeting of MLAs held on Tuesday, which was also attended by Union ministers and party central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy. Yediyurappa was also part of the meeting.

The central BJP leadership has sprung into action after Yediyurappa's dramatic resignation on Monday on the occasion of his government completing two years of coming to power in the state.

Speaking to the media after tendering his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday, Yediyurappa said that he was not pressured to step down and will help the party return to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Several other names were doing the rounds as frontrunners before Bommai was selected, including BJP’s Hubli-Dharwad MLA Arvind Bellad, the state’s Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and BJP’s National General Secretaries CT Ravi and BL Santhosh.