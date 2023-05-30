Balubhau Dhanorkar, Congress' Lone Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Passes Away

Suresh Dhanorkar aka Balubhau, the Congress party's only Lok Sabha MP died on Tuesday, 30 May, after days of being treated for complications following a surgery for kidney stones. He was 47.

Dhanorkar, who represented the Chandrapur constituency, underwent the surgery in Nagpur on 26 May following which he was flown to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

"He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the treatment of kidney stones. He was later shifted to New Delhi but he could not survive," Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said, as quoted by news agency PTI.