'I Tied Rakhi to CM, Was Detained 2 Days Later for Badlapur Molestation Protest'

Priyesh Jadhav, who ensured bails for accused protesters pro bono said: "There were over 300 people arrested in the case. The government needs to withdraw cases against them. What was their fault? They were pointing out the administration's shortcomings when it came to delay in filing the FIR. If the police had taken appropriate action, the protest would not have happened."

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a Thane leader from the ruling alliance said: "The local leaders did for the protsters as much as they could. It was made sure that the police stop the crackdown and no more citizens are arrested for the protests. The local leaders are to be credited for that. But eventually, they blocked railway tracks all day and even the police was pelted stones at. Legally, the politicians cannot do anything more."

However, Khare questioned what any party has to lose politically by standing up for them.

"They have no right to take credit for anything, be the investigation or the encounter. They were first in line to take credit, they distributed sweets, burst crackers. But the protesters that ensured outrage against the crime, those who protested on tracks, those of who are now facing criminal charges and were jailed, none of these leaders came to ask us if we needed help," he said.