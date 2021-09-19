Thanks to Mamata-Abhishek for Keeping Me in 'Playing 11': Babul Supriyo

A day after former Union minister Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the leader addressed a press conference in Kolkata on Sunday, 19 September, and thanked Mamata Banerjee and the TMC for giving him a chance in the 'playing 11'.

"I thank Mamata didi, Abhishek Banerjee, and TMC for giving me a chance in the 'playing 11'. I am aware of trolling on social media. I've been engaged in politics for the last seven years. I felt it was a good opportunity (on joining TMC) for public welfare," Supriyo said, according to news agency ANI.

The two-time Asansol MP and former Union Minister of State said that he wanted to continue doing "grassroots politics" and serve people. Supriyo also mentioned that he would be resigning as an MP and sought an appointment with the Speaker regarding the same on Wednesday.