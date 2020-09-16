Verdict in Babri Masjid Demolition Case to Be Delivered on 30 Sept
Former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused.
A special CBI court will pronounce the judgment in the decades-old Babri Masjid demolition case on 30 September, in which former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused.
Special CBI judge SK Yadav will pronounce the judgment and the court has directed all the accused, including LK Advani to remain present for hearing.
The Supreme Court had earlier given the CBI Special Court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case time till 30 September to deliver its verdict, reported NDTV. An earlier deadline for judgment had expired on 31 August.
“The special CBI court that is hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case should complete the trial and deliver its verdict by September 30,” the Supreme Court had said.
In 2017, the top court had directed the trial court to conduct day-to-day hearings and finish the trial in two years. A month’s extension was also granted after a plea by special judge SK Yadav.
