Why Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM Can Hugely Change Assam Politics

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, 10 May, became the 10th chief minister of Assam and second from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sarma got the post after the NDA's win in the recent Assembly elections, which was followed by a leadership struggle within the BJP between him and Sarbananda Sonowal, who was CM from 2016 to 2021.

There are several factors that made the BJP top brass choose Sarma over Sonowal:

Arm-twisting by Sarma, who enjoyed the support of a majority of MLAs besides his clout as the NDA's North East convenor Sarma's greater pro-Hindutva credentials compared to Sonowal A reward for his hard work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the elections

But the real story begins now. Sarma as CM is likely to change Assam's political landscape, for good or bad is a different matter entirely. This article will try to look at what the possible changes could be.