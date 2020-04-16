‘Please Pray At Home During Ramzan’: Badruddin Ajmal Urges Muslims

Q. The Holy Month of Ramzan is coming up, Saudi Arabia has already said that Taraweeh prayers in mosques will be cancelled. Should such steps be taken in India as well?

A. Our scriptures and our faith tell us that whenever there’s such a crisis, we should keep a safe distance from each other, not gather a crowd in one place, and that we should stay where we are and those who are inside should not go outside. We should be grateful that the government is saying what our beloved Prophet (May Peace Be Upon Him) said 1,400 years ago. Doctors and scientists are also saying the same thing that we should stay where we are.

Those who are inside shouldn’t come out. In addition to this, religious scholars issued an appeal and people stopped going to the mosques. Shab-e-Baraat passed and there are no reports of anyone visiting cemeteries.

I spoke to Mufti of Darul Uloom Deoband and Mufti Azizur Rehman, the head Mufti of Maharashtra, and they said that the way we prayed at mosques during Ramzan, we won’t do that this time.

We’ll pray at home and Allah will bless us for it. We’ll ask Muftis and pray the way they advise us. Don’t take the trouble to go to the mosque. For this one year, at least.