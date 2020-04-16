‘Please Pray At Home During Ramzan’: Badruddin Ajmal Urges Muslims
Member of Parliament from Dhubri in Assam and president of the All India United Democratic Front Badruddin Ajmal, is one of the few politicians who is also an Islamic scholar, being a product of Darul Uloom seminary at Deoband.
In an interview to The Quint Ajmal made an important appeal to the Muslim community ahead of the month of Ramzan, urging them to pray at home and not congregate at mosques due to the threat of COVID-19. He expressed alarm at attacks on Muslims in name of COVID-19 while accusing Tablighi Jamaat of callousness.
Loading...
Attacks on Muslims
Q: Since last few weeks it has been seen that there have been several attacks on Muslims in different parts of India. In your opinion, is COVID-19 being used to spread hatred against Muslims.
A: It is unfortunate COVID-19 is a disease that has affected the entire world but there are certain organisations against whom Maharashtra’s chief minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind have filed cases, others are also planning to file cases. These people haven’t followed their responsibility as journalists.
I find it sad that they speak which such passion about enmity with Muslims, it seems they will have a heart attack and finish themselves.
‘Tablighi Jamaat Made a Mistake’
Q: A lot of focus by the media has been on an event of the Tablighi Jamaat. Even in Assam, many of the cases are linked to them. In your opinion, has Tablighi Jamaat made some mistakes?
See we have to admit that we’ve made some mistakes. We can’t keep blaming others. We have also made mistakes. Tablighi Jamaat are educated people, they are not ignorant.
Praise For Himanta Biswa Sarma
Q: You are an MP from Assam, what has been the state’s response towards COVID-19?
My friend, BJP’s health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working day and night. It’s remarkable. He’s working so hard and through you I would like to congratulate him for it. If such people become health ministers everywhere, instead of one year we’ll overcome this crisis in three months Inshallah.
Special Appeal for Ramzan
Q. The Holy Month of Ramzan is coming up, Saudi Arabia has already said that Taraweeh prayers in mosques will be cancelled. Should such steps be taken in India as well?
A. Our scriptures and our faith tell us that whenever there’s such a crisis, we should keep a safe distance from each other, not gather a crowd in one place, and that we should stay where we are and those who are inside should not go outside. We should be grateful that the government is saying what our beloved Prophet (May Peace Be Upon Him) said 1,400 years ago. Doctors and scientists are also saying the same thing that we should stay where we are.
Those who are inside shouldn’t come out. In addition to this, religious scholars issued an appeal and people stopped going to the mosques. Shab-e-Baraat passed and there are no reports of anyone visiting cemeteries.
I spoke to Mufti of Darul Uloom Deoband and Mufti Azizur Rehman, the head Mufti of Maharashtra, and they said that the way we prayed at mosques during Ramzan, we won’t do that this time.
We’ll pray at home and Allah will bless us for it. We’ll ask Muftis and pray the way they advise us. Don’t take the trouble to go to the mosque. For this one year, at least.
Inshallah this will be over by next Ramzan. This is what the government of India has appealed as well. And we should abide by it.
I appeal to them through you, for Allah’s sake do a favour on your wife and children, do a favour on yourself. If you die in such a time, you may not even get a funeral. That’s why do a favour on yourself. If your wife dies, your home will be destroyed. If your children die, they won’t come back.
Save yourself, save your country, save your nation. This is our love for our country. Whether this is a hadith or not, it is part of our faith to love our country. Save our country.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)