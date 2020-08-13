Ashok Gehlot Keen to ‘Forgive & Forget’ Following Truce With Pilot
Ashok Gehlot said that saving the democracy is priority.
Following former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s truce deal with the Congress high command, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday, 13 August, that it is time for the spirit of “forgive and forget” to take over.
“The struggle of Congress party is to #SaveDemocracy under leadership of Smt #SoniaGandhi ji & #RahulGandhi ji (sic.)” tweeted Gehlot.
“Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in last one month, we need to forgive & forget in the interest of country, state, ppl & in the interest of democracy. (sic.)”Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM
Gehlot said that they have put all their energies in this fight to save the democracy, and that the priority ought to be to save the democracy with the spirit of “forgive and forget”.
“The conspiracy that is going on to topple elected governments one by one in the country, the way governments were toppled in the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh & other states.”Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM
Gehlot also asserted that, “How ED, CBI, Income Tax, Judiciary have been misused, it is a very dangerous game that is going on to undermine democracy.”
Background
On Wednesday, as pointed out by a report in Hindustan Times, Gehlot had asserted that he had asked the Congress lawmakers, unhappy with the rehabilitation of the rebel party leaders, to “forgive, forget and move on”.
After a marathon of meetings with Congress top leadership including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and the Congress top leadership on Monday, declared a truce, ending the over month-long political upheaval in the state.
