CBI Raids Home of CM Ashok Gehlot's Brother Agrasen Gehlot in Corruption Case
The searches are going on at other locations as well, officials said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 17 June, is carrying out searches at the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur. This comes after the central probe agency registered a new case of corruption against the CM's younger brother.
The search operations, related to the alleged scam in 2007-09, also covered 16 other locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal covering the premises of others accused in the case.
The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Agrasen Gehlot in relation with a case of illegal export of fertiliser in 2021.
The agency started the operation after registering a corruption case against Gehlot, who was an authorised dealer of India Potash Ltd, and others, the officials said.
It is alleged that between 2007-09, muriate of potash meant for farmers was exported to South East Asian countries, Saudi Arabia and other markets camouflaged as 'industrial salt', they said.
The government subsidy on the fertiliser was also allegedly pocketed by the accused through sham transactions among related companies, the CBI alleged.
Congress Leaders Condemn Raids
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh condemned the raids, asserting they were part of the Narendra Modi-led central government's political vendetta. "This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi Govt’s brazen response! We will not be silenced!" he tweeted.
A few other Congress leaders also tweeted their criticism of the CBI raid.
