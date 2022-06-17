CBI Raids Home of CM Ashok Gehlot's Brother Agrasen Gehlot in Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 17 June, is carrying out searches at the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur. This comes after the central probe agency registered a new case of corruption against the CM's younger brother.

The search operations, related to the alleged scam in 2007-09, also covered 16 other locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and West Bengal covering the premises of others accused in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Agrasen Gehlot in relation with a case of illegal export of fertiliser in 2021.

The agency started the operation after registering a corruption case against Gehlot, who was an authorised dealer of India Potash Ltd, and others, the officials said.

It is alleged that between 2007-09, muriate of potash meant for farmers was exported to South East Asian countries, Saudi Arabia and other markets camouflaged as 'industrial salt', they said.