Owaisi & Rajbhar Seal Alliance, Peace Party Leader Joins AIMIM

The other positive development for the AIMIM was that the state president of the Peace Party, Dr Abdul Mannan, joined the party in Owaisi's presence. He also attended Owaisi’s meeting with Rajbhar.

Dr Mannan is a respected eye surgeon and runs the Aligarh Eye Centre in Balrampur in east-central UP. He had contested from the Utraula seat in Balrampur district in 2012.

Interestingly, Peace Party national President Dr Ayub openly congratulated Dr Mannan on his joining the AIMIM.

"I wish Dr Abdul Mannan Saheb, who was the State President of the Peace Party, a bright future in AIMIM. His work in Peace Party has been commendable, he is a hard-working leader. All of us in the Peace Party respect him," Dr Ayub tweeted.

Dr Ayub's tweet indicates that he may be open to having some kind of adjustment with the AIMIM. The Peace Party's base is in eastern UP, mostly among Ansari Muslims, who fall in the OBC category.

In the past, a few Pasmanda activists have accused AIMIM of not giving enough representation to Pasmanda Muslims. A tie-up with the Peace Party could help adjust that criticism.

The party did well in the 2012 Assembly polls, winning four seats and getting close to three percent of the overall votes. However, it has weakened since then, mainly due to defections from its ranks.

A major reason why the AIMIM and the Peace Party may be willing to make common cause is the anti-CAA protests. The cadres of both parties were actively involved in the protests which got huge traction among Muslims across India.

Dr Ayub was also booked under the draconian National Security Act (NSA) earlier this year for an allegedly derogatory advertisement he issued in a newspaper.

The AIMIM in UP has also been at the receiving end of the NSA in UP, with its functionaries in the Mau district, including district president Asif Chandan being booked for alleged violence during anti-CAA protests.

These arrests are part of a larger trend of Muslims being booked under the NSA by the Yogi Adityanath government.