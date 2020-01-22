‘Debate With a Bearded Man on CAA’: Owaisi Dares Amit Shah

After Home Minister Amit Shah threw a challenge to political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for a public debate over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi joined in, saying that he wanted the former to discuss the law with Shah.

Addressing a rally in Karimnagar district late on Tuesday, 21 January, ahead of the municipal polls on 25 January, the Hyderabad MP said the home minister called for a public debate on CAA with the Opposition, as he asked Shah to debate with him on the legislation.

At a rally in Lucknow in support of CAA on Tuesday, Shah had emphatically said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be withdrawn and those protesting can continue to do so.