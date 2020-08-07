As Yogi, Will Not Go for Mosque Inauguration: UP CM Adityanath

“If asked as chief minister, I have no problem with any religion or sect, but as a yogi, I will not go at all", said the CM, speaking to ABP News.

He further said that political leaders who keep roza and attend iftaar wearing skull caps, are only doing it as it was secular posturing.

"That is not secularism, and the public realises that", he said.

“I will not go because I am a Yogi. As a Hindu, I have a right to live according to my method of worship…,” he added.

He further said that he was not a stakeholder in the building of the mosque, which is why he said that no one will invite him for the inauguration of the mosque and he "doesn't want to go".

Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh CM, was present at the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya that was conducted at a grand scale in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

