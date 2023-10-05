As Congress Tries To Brand Itself as 'Pro-OBC', Representation Demands Grow

‘Jitni Aabadi, Utna Haq!’ or ‘The greater the population, the bigger the rights’ is effectively the pitch of the Congress when it comes to issues of caste census. However, this isn’t as straightforward as it seems.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, expressed his disagreement with this motto. "Equality of opportunity is never the same as equality of outcomes. People endorsing #jitniabadiutnahaq have to first completely understand the consequences of it. It will eventually culminate into majoritarianism," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet which was deleted later.

The Congress rushed to damage control, distancing itself from Singhvi’s comment.

"Dr. Singhvi's tweet may be a reflection of his own personal view but in no way does it reflect the position of the Indian National Congress — the essence of which is contained both in the Raipur Declaration on 26th February, 2023 and in the CWC Resolution of September 16th, 2023".

Many critics also point out Rajiv Gandhi’s oppositon to the Mandal commission report in 1990, at the peak of student-led anti-Mandal protests. Rajiv Gandhi had likened the report, forwarded by the VP Singh government, as an attempt to divide the country’s citizens similar to how the British did.

However, since then, the party has recognised its folly, owing to the rise of Mandal parties in the Hindi heartland over the years.

The UPA government for instance came out with quota for OBC students in higher education institutions, and in recent times, the party has tried to make OBC leaders its face in state elections. In fact three of the four Congress CMs at the moment are from OBC communities—Gehlot, Baghel and Siddaramaiah. Moreover, in February this year at the Raipur plenary session, the party had declared a 50 percent reservation across All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) posts for SCs, STs and OBCs.