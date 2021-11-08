'I Visit Temples as I'm Hindu': Kejriwal Responds to 'Soft Hindutva' Allegations

Responding to allegations that he was indulging in 'soft Hindutva' by visiting temples, Delhi Chief Minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 7 November, said that he visited temples since he was a Hindu and added that no one should have an objection to it, PTI reported.

Kejriwal was speaking to reporters at the poll-bound Goa, where he is on a two-day visit.