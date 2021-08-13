Jantar Mantar Communal Slogans: What Explains Arvind Kejriwal's Silence?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party is facing flak over its "silence" on the anti-Muslim slogans chanted by Hindutva supporters at a protest in Jantar Mantar on 8 August. Besides being the chief minister of Delhi, Kejriwal also happens to be the MLA from New Delhi, the area in which the protest took place.

The explanation given by AAP supporters is that since the police is not under the Delhi government's control, Kejriwal has no locus standi to speak on this issue.

This explanation hasn't been entirely convincing as Kejriwal had said during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that if his government had control over the Delhi Police, they would have cleared Shaheen Bagh "in two hours".

He hasn't made a similar statement like: "If we had control over Delhi police, we'll arrest all those who chanted communal slogans at Jantar Mantar".