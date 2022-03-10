'AAP Will Change the Country': Kejriwal's First Speech After Punjab Victory
Kejriwal said it is sad students have to go to Ukraine to study when students from outside should come to India.
Soon after the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP's) Punjab sweep, Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convener, addressed supporters saying that AAP is changing the system of governance in the country. He said that the victory is an 'inqilab' and has shaken up many big politicians.
He said, "I congratulate my younger brother Bhagwant Singh Mann for becoming the CM of Punjab."
Referring to the politicians who have been trailing in Punjab, he said, “Bhagat Singh had once said that if we do not change the system after independence, then nothing will happen. The ministers had maintained the same system all these years. They did not build schools, they did nothing about poverty. AAP has changed the system in the last 7 years.”
"We all have to promise to make a new India... free from hate, free from hunger. One where are mothers and sisters are safe. One where the children of the poor and the rich are well educated."Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener
In reference to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Kejriwal said, "Even after 75 years of independence, it is sad that our children have to go to a small country like Ukraine in order to study medicine. Will make a country where children from outside come here to study."
Further, he asked, "Who beat Channi? Someone who used to work in a mobile repair shop. His mother is a sanitation worker in a government school and his father is a farm labourer."
He added that other politicians had called him a terrorist previously, but the country has now proved that he is a 'deshbhakt.'
He said that he had visited a Hanuman temple after the victory, adding that it is time to turn India into the world's best country.
