Back to Ramlila Maidan, Arvind Kejriwal's Anti-Ordinance Pitch Is Linked to 2024

On a scorching Sunday afternoon thousands of people turned up at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for a 'mega' rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against an Ordinance brought in by the central government which grants control over aspects of Delhi's governance to the Lieutenant Governor (LG), appointed by the Centre.

The Ordinance, brought in on 19 May, designated the LG as the administrator of Delhi, who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving in the Delhi government.

This came only a week after the Supreme Court held that the legislature or the elected government of Delhi has control over bureaucrats in administration of services.